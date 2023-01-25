How Long Does it Take to Beat Hogwarts Legacy? Total Playtime Explained

As the release date for Hogwarts Legacy creeps closer and closer, fans are wanting to know how long the game will be. While we know it isn’t an MMO or life sim and the main character will go on a completely unique adventure as a fifth-year, how long will the adventure be and how much content does Hogwarts Legacy have?

How Long is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy will take around 35 hours to beat the main story and around 70 hours to complete everything in the game. With a contiguous open world to explore and so much to discover, players can spend as much time as they want in Hogwarts Legacy, soaking in everything there is to see.

Though Hogwarts Legacy is obviously not out yet, we know how long the game will likely be because of a leaked Hogwarts Legacy artbook. We do know that if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you’ll get to play the game 72 hours early.

It has been confirmed by many content creators who got to play Hogwarts Legacy early that there are 100+ side quests to enjoy including minigames and a PlayStation-exclusive quest. From what we’ve seen at showcases and early gameplay, Hogwarts Legacy is a game that you can get completely lost in.

From the beast rescue farm-sim elements to the customization of your own headquarters, Hogwarts Legacy is a game that people will be playing for many years to come. Though it may or may not have the randomly generated open-world events that something like Red Dead Redemption 2 had, it will most assuredly be a comfort game that people will fall back to to experience the magic of the Wizarding World over and over again.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023