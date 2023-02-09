You’re probably here because you have now bought a broom and you want to fly freely all across the Hogwarts region from the Forbidden Forest and all the way down south beyond the Valley. Without a rental, you’re free to fly about to your heart’s content and take on new heights and side quests. In any case, there are side quests you can take on to pop these balloons you have seen in the sky, so how do you take them down in Hogwarts Legacy?

How to Pop Balloons in Hogwarts Legacy

This is actually relatively straightforward, but all you have to do is steer your broom right into a balloon as you’re flying. It might seem a bit reckless or dangerous to do since you had that intro from Imelda Reyes regarding broom flying. However, in this game, collision mechanics are quite lenient. You can quite literally fly into a tree at full speed and be fine.

If you’re trying to hone your skills to fly better, these balloon-popping quests can help you go a long way. It’ll help with maneuverability like turning, knowing when to ascend or descend with certain obstacles, or even managing your boosting capabilities.

Once you start taking on the broom-flying side quests, you’ll be tasked to visit different areas. You can go very high up and may even notice that there are balloons floating around some towns. You can also pop them before taking on the quests, which is unclear if they immediately count before taking them on. Still, it’s good flight practice.

Those balloons will be even easier to hit once you start acquiring upgrades for your broom!

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023