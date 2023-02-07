When is Broom Riding Unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy?

Riding on a broom is a staple of the Wizarding World and of Hogwarts Legacy. While the news about Quidditch isn’t great, being about to ride around the Hogwarts castle, Hogsmeade, and the open world beyond is every witch and wizard’s dream. Here is when you get to start flying on a broomstick in Hogwarts Legacy.

When Do I Get a Broomstick in Hogwarts Legacy?

Regardless of your chosen house, every player will unlock free roam broomstick flying around six hours into the game. You won’t get a broom until you complete the Flying Class quest which doesn’t become available until you’ve reached that point in the main story.

After you’ve completed the Flying Class quest, you’ll most likely want to take off on a broomstick and start exploring the open world. But you can’t just yet. Since you were riding class broomsticks, you’ll need to travel to Hogsmeade and purchase your own broom at Spintwitches.

There, you’ll have five brooms to pick from. The broom names are Ember Dash, Moon Trimmer, Wind Wisp, Yew Weaver, and Hogwarts House. There are no stat differences between the brooms, so just pick the one you like best.

Now that you have a broom, you can summon it and fly wherever you want. To do so, make sure you aren’t indoors or in a crowded place like the streets of Hogsmeade. Whenever you are in an open enough area, press L1 (or the equivalent of that button on your platform of choice) and press the circle button. If you are able, you’ll summon your broom and be able to go wherever you’d like.

How to Upgrade Your Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to upgrade your broom to fly faster, you’ll need to complete the Flight Test side quests. These quests are given by the owner of Spintwitches, so be sure to talk to him. There are three upgrades in total that are available.

You’ll need to unlock them by completing Flight Tests and then you can buy them from the owner of Splintwitches. The upgrades will automatically be equipped after your purchase.

Take your time and enjoy the scenery before rushing to the point in the story where you get the broomstick. It’s well worth the wait.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.