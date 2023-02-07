Hogwarts Legacy: Does it Matter Which House You Choose?

If you are having a hard time deciding between daring, curiosity, loyalty, or ambition and want to know if your house choice matters to the story of Hogwarts Legacy, then we’ve got the complicated answer for you. It’s a little bit yes and a little bit no. Here’s whether or not your house matters in Hogwarts Legacy.

Are There Multiple Story Paths in Hogwarts Legacy?

To get to the root of your question, you might actually be asking if your specific house choice has an impact on the story. No, your specific house doesn’t affect the story in different ways. You’ll get a few lines of different dialogue and naturally want to make closer friends with the specific students in your house, but other than that, the house you select doesn’t change anything or matter.

However, Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG which means that you are role-playing as a student at Hogwarts, so selecting a house that is just right for your character is kind of the entire point. Whether you are playing as a version of yourself or as a fictional character of your own creation, selecting a house gives you character identity and purpose.

When it comes to relationships, you’ll have the same opportunity as every other student in every other house to make friends with whomever you want. Regardless of what the movies taught you, there is no rule that Gryffindor and Slytherin can’t be friends, that Ravenclaw need to be shy and nerdy, or that Hufflepuff are pushovers.

In Hogwarts Legacy, everybody will experience the same core story and will be able to decide for themselves what friends they make and if they want to travel down the Dark Arts path.

Keep in mind that, unlike the difficulty options, you can’t change your house after you select it. You have one chance to select the house that you feel best suits your character. Best of luck and have fun!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.