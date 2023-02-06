Which Difficulty Should You Choose in Hogwarts Legacy? All Difficulty Options Explained

Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new Wizarding World standalone adventure, one in which you’ll need to decide the difficulty for yourself. Luckily, you have us to help guide your decision. After you’ve selected your graphics option, here is what difficult option you should pick in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Pick a Difficulty For Me in Hogwarts Legacy

Picking a difficulty option in any game comes down to what you want out of the experience and how confident you are as a gamer. If you know those two things, you can select the best difficulty option for you.

There are four difficulty options in Hogwarts Legacy which is great news. Whether you are brand new to gaming and desperately want to experience Hogwarts as your own playable character or you’ve been gaming all your life, there is a choice for you.

Here are all of the difficulty options in Hogwarts Legacy:

Story – A focus on story with minimal gameplay challenge.

– A focus on story with minimal gameplay challenge. Easy – A light gameplay challenge.

– A light gameplay challenge. Normal – A balanced gameplay challenge.

– A balanced gameplay challenge. Hard – A demanding gameplay challenge.

If Hogwarts Legacy is the first or one of the first video games you’ve ever played, then we recommend choosing the Story difficulty option so you can experience everything Hogwarts Legacy has to offer but at a pace that is relaxing and enjoyable.

If you’re still getting familiar with video games, select the Easy option. If you are used to video games and are looking for a challenge but not a beating, select the Normal option.

Finally, if you are an expert at video games and want a true challenge when it comes to combat and stealth, then select the Hard option. But you already know that, didn’t you?

Know that you can always change the difficulty option midgame in the settings menu whenever you’d like. Hogwarts Legacy can be a tough game regardless of your selected difficulty, so be sure to use your spells, potions, and other abilities wisely.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.