Hogwarts Legacy Graphics Options: What Graphics Option Should I Choose?

Hogwarts Legacy is a visually stunning world that deserves the best graphical options. Fortunately, there are four graphics options to choose from. Whether you get hands-on during the early access or get to it later than others, here is the best graphics option to choose in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Graphics Option in Hogwarts Legacy

As mentioned previously, there are four graphics options to choose from in Hogwarts Legacy. Before you get to picking your house and your wand, you’ll need to decide what graphics option you want to enjoy the wonderful world of Hogwarts Legacy in.

The graphics options in Hogwarts Legacy are as follows:

Fidelity – A high-fidelity rendering mode favoring resolution and graphical quality.

– A high-fidelity rendering mode favoring resolution and graphical quality. Performance – A high-framerate mode favoring performance.

– A high-framerate mode favoring performance. Balanced – A rendering mode aiming for a balance between resolution, graphics quality, and performance. Only available on supported output devices.

– A rendering mode aiming for a balance between resolution, graphics quality, and performance. Only available on supported output devices. HFR Performance – An ultra-high-framerate mode favoring maximum performance. Only available on supported output devices.

Best Graphics Option For Hogwarts Legacy

The best graphics option for Hogwarts Legacy is the HFR Performance mode. If you are playing on a current-gen platform, then your console should have no problem running Hogwarts Legacy in this buttery smooth and beautifully rendered mode.

If your PC only meets the minimum requirements or you are on a last-gen platform, then the best graphics option for Hogwarts Legacy is the Balanced mode. This mode marries the optimized framerates with beautiful resolution so you don’t need to sacrifice either. If you aren’t happy with the framerate you are getting in the Balanced mode, then switch to the Performance mode.

And just like that, you’ve made your first decision in Hogwarts Legacy! You have an epic adventure ahead of you filled with decisions, side quests, and areas to explore. Enjoy the ride!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.