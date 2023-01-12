Hogwarts Legacy PC Specs: What Are the Minimum and Recommended PC Specs Needed for Hogwarts Legacy

Of course, you know that Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC as well as other platforms. Well, today we have good (or maybe not so good) news for you if you are anxiously anticipating the day you can play Hogwarts Legacy on PC. Today, we know what the minimum and recommended PC specs Hogwarts Legacy needs to run are.

Hogwarts Legacy PC Specs Explained

If you are worried that Hogwarts Legacy won’t run great on your PC or if you are worried that you won’t be able to take in the big open world with the highest setting enabled, you can either put those worries to rest after reading the minimum and recommended PC specs or you can go out and buy some new PC parts.

We aren’t talking characters and voice actors — here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Hogwarts Legacy:

Hogwarts Legacy Minimum PC Specs

OS – 64-bit Windows 10

– 64-bit Windows 10 CPU – Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)

– Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz) RAM – 16 GB

– 16 GB GPU – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

– NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB Directx Version – DX 12

– DX 12 Storage – 85 GB HDD

– 85 GB HDD Notes – SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30 fps, Low Quality Settings

Hogwarts Legacy Recommended PC Specs

OS – 64-bit Windows 10

– 64-bit Windows 10 CPU – Intel Core i7-8700 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.2 GHz)

– Intel Core i7-8700 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.2 GHz) RAM – 16 GB

– 16 GB GPU – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

– NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770 Directx Version – DX 12

– DX 12 Storage – 85 GB SSD

– 85 GB SSD Notes – SSD, 10800p/60 fps, High Quality Settings

And that is the PC specs required for Hogwarts Legacy. If your PC meets the minimum spec requirements, you’ll be able to play Hogwarts Legacy on PC. If your PC meets or exceeds the recommended specs requirements, then you’ll be able to see the whites in the eyes of the people you Avada Kedavra.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023