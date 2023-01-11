All Characters and Voice Actors in Hogwarts Legacy

A lot of announcements about Hogwarts Legacy were made today including that the Mission Impossible star is voicing Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. We now know about many of the voice actors that will be in the game. Here are all of the voice actors and their characters in Hogwarts Legacy.

Every Hogwarts Legacy Character and Voice Actor Explained

With today’s update, we now know the voice talent behind many of the characters in Hogwarts Legacy. And no, they aren’t tied to the Harry Potter books or movies, so you’re good. Whether you play it day one on current-gen platforms or get to it later on last-gen platforms, you’ll get to experience these talented voice actors one way or another.

From the playable characters to the professors we will meet, here are all of the Hogwarts Legacy voice actors and their characters:

Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black – Simon Pegg

Playable Character (Voice 1) – Sebastian Croft

Playable Character (Voice 2) – Amelia Gething

Professor Matilda Weasley – Leslie Nicol

Professor Onai – Kandace Caine

Professor Satyavati Shah – Sohm Kapila

Everett Clopton – Luke Youngblood

Mahendra Pehlwaan – Asif Ali

Nearly Headless Nick / The Sorting Hat – Jason Anthony

Simon Pegg, of course, is known for his role in many things including Shaun of the Dead and much more. Sebastian Croft (no relation to Lara) is known for Heartstopper and Amelia Gething is known for playing Anne in Emily.

Leslie Nicol is beloved for her work in Downton Abbey. As for Kandace Caine and Sohm Kapila, they have been in smaller movies and tv shows but this will be one of their first voice-acting roles.

Luke Youngblood played Lee Jordan in the Harry Potter movies, so it is cool to see him come back and do voice work for Everett Clopton, a Ravenclaw student. Asif Ali was in WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and Space Force, which is surprising considering he voices a strict muggle-born Ravenclaw student. Finally, Jason Anthony, who has done voice work for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and The Lego Movie 2 Videogame, will be Nearly Headless Nick and The Sorting Hat.

Those are all of the voice actors that have been confirmed to be in Hogwarts Legacy. Since the world is so massive, there are bound to be more professors and students with interesting voice actors announced in the future.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023