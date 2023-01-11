Heartstopper is a Netflix teen romance show based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman. The heartwarming story about Charlie and Nick took everyone’s breath away, but after what happened with Inside Job, people might fear the fate of their favorite shows. Is Heartsropper safe?

Is Heartstopper Season 2 Cancelled?

You’ll be glad to know that Heartstopper hasn’t been cancelled. Two more seasons were confirmed shortly after the first season’s release, and the filming for season two has already wrapped. Alice Oseman shared pictures with the whole cast on her Instagram and told us the scripts are full of surprises for both fans of the show and readers of the comic.

Post-production has already started, and we will soon see the cast back at Truman Academy having fun and stealing our hearts again. The second season will explore how the rest of the school will react to Charlie and Nick’s relationship, not to mention the whole gang on a trip to Paris. They sure have a big year ahead of them! Alice Oseman also confirmed that season two will adapt the third volume of the comic, which dives deeper into mental health issues.

The new character’s roles, how Ben, Charlie’s kind-of ex, will deal with the situation, and what the gang will do in Paris still remain to be seen. But we probably won’t have to wait long.

Heartstopper Season 2 Release Date

The second season has been officially confirmed for 2023. While we still don’t know the specific date, we can make a few assumptions. Alice Oseman stated in early 2022 that the filming was wrapped and the crew was ready for post-production, so the next season will probably reach our screens soon.

Season one was released roughly a year after it wrapped production, so if season two takes the same amount of time, we might expect a release in October. However, COVID-19 was still a big issue in 2021, something the crew doesn’t have to worry much about now, meaning the season can come a bit earlier than expected, for example, in July.

If you can’t wait for more love on your screens, we recommend you check out our picks for the best romance anime.

Heartstopper Season 2 Cast

The cast of Heartstopper saw a few new additions, so let’s check out who they are and who remained on the show.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

as Charlie Spring Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

as Nick Nelson Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

as Elle Argent William Gao as Tao Xu

as Tao Xu Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

as Harry Greene Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

as Isaac Henderson Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

as Imogen Heaney Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

as Ben Hope Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

as Sarah Nelson Ashwin Vishwanath as Sai Verma

as Sai Verma Evan Ovenell as Christian McBride

as Christian McBride Araloyin Oshunremi as Otis Smith

as Otis Smith Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

as Tara Jones Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

as Tori Spring Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

as Darcy Olsson Bel Priestley as Naomi

as Naomi Ash Self as Felix

as Felix Thibault de Montalembert as Stephane

as Stephane Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid

as Sahar Zahid Jack Barton as David Nelson

as David Nelson Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk

as Mr. Farouk Bradley Riches as James McEwan

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023