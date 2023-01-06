Are the Harry Potter Books or Movies Necessary to Understand Hogwarts Legacy?

With Hogwarts Legacy just a month away, more and more people are levitating toward it as if enchanted by Wingardium Leviosa. Whether you are a huge Potterhead or want to take your first steps into the wizarding world with Hogwarts Legacy, you may be asking yourself if reading and watching the Harry Potter series is required before playing Hogwarts Legacy. To answer this burning question, you’ve come to the right place.

Do I Have to Read or Watch Harry Potter Before Playing Hogwarts Legacy?

The quick answer to this question is no, you don’t need to have read all the Harry Potter books or seen all the movies to understand Hogwarts Legacy. Nor will Hogwarts Legacy spoil what happens in the Harry Potter books or movies. Hogwarts Legacy is a completely standalone adventure with an original story.

This is because Hogwarts Legacy takes place 100 years before the events that take place in the Harry Potter films and books. Even the developers of the game have stated that any previous knowledge of Harry Potter and its wizarding world is nice to have but completely optional.

Many fans have wondered if Dumbledore will be in the game or if Newt Scamander will make a cameo since the author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them publishes his book in the 1920s. While most of these details remain locked behind sealed lips, we know that some of the Hogwarts ghosts, like Peeves, will appear in Hogwarts Legacy.

Since Hogwarts and the magic that J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books have set up have expanded beyond the books and movies themselves, it is fairly safe to say that even if you haven’t seen all the movies or read all the books, you know what Hogwarts is and what the basis of this witch and wizard boarding school entails.

All of that said, there will be plenty of easter eggs littered throughout Hogwarts Legacy for longtime fans to enjoy. If you have always loved Harry Potter and even Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, you’re bound to absolutely adore Hogwarts Legacy’s beast rescue farm-sim elements and exploring the contiguous open world via broomstick.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023