Hogwarts Legacy Includes a Beast Rescue Farm-Sim

While gamers may find themselves worn out by the prospect of another farming simulator, Hogwarts Legacy players may find themselves keener on the idea than originally anticipated. Within this completely open-ended world, players will also have the opportunity to raise and rescue a few of their favorite fantastic beasts.

Once players have stumbled upon their favorite monsters, there seems to be the opportunity to bring them back safely to a particular area on the school grounds, where players will be able to watch over and nurture them. Think the Chao Gardens from Sonic Adventure 2, but with a little bit more magic in between.

It seems that these newly announced features may be taking more of a toll on older hardware than originally anticipated, as the last-generation versions of this ambitious title have been pushed back to later in 2023 than originally expected. However, gamers that are jumping into the wild and vast world of Hogwarts Legacy on current-generation hardware or PC will be able to start their own personalized and magical creature rescue sooner than originally anticipated.

Alongside being able to attend classes and face off against foes in epic wizarding duels, players can venture out into the wilds and find creatures in need that require a little more TLC than others and begin the process of rehabilitation for them. Caring for these adorable, and sometimes frightening monsters sounds like it will be another excellent addition to a game that looks to be shaping up quite superbly.

While players may not be able to run into familiar faces that they have grown up with, the new supporting cast of characters seems to be more than enough to help push Hogwarts Legacy onto the radar for plenty of gamers, especially those that have a large nostalgia in their hearts for the franchise. Being able to finally get your letter, and explore the grounds of this iconic school with a custom character sounds like a dream come true to fans around the globe.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and on July 25, 2023, for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022