Are you wondering how to watch the Fantastic Beasts movies in order? There are a total of three Fantastic Beasts movies in the series. What started as a textbook in one of Harry Potter’s classes was expanded to a beautiful movie trilogy that expands on the Wizarding World, so amazingly written by author J.K. Rowling. While the Fantastic Beasts movies don’t fully replicate the magic of Harry Potter, they do an excellent job of scratching that magical itch that never seems to go away. The movies also provide some insight into the history of the series’ most influential figures, who got their start long before Harry Potter was in the picture. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Fantastic Beasts movies in order.

How to Watch the Fantastic Beasts Movies in Order

You will want to watch the Fantastic Beasts in the order they were released. However, all the movies follow each other canonically, so you don’t need to worry about trying to piece timelines together or watch movies out of release order.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

The first Fantastic Beasts movie takes place in 1926, 65 years before the events of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Description: The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

The second Fantastic Beasts movie takes place a year after the first film’s events, in 1927.

Description: To thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, though he’s unaware of the dangers that lie ahead.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

The third Fantastic Beasts movie takes place an entire decade after the events of the second film, in 1937.

Description: Professor Albus Dumbledore must assist Newt Scamander and his partners as Grindelwald begins to lead an army to eliminate all Muggles.

What’s Next?

J.K. Rowling announced in 2016 that there would be five total entries in the Fantastic Beasts series. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will get installments four and five as the Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore did as well at the box office as Warner Brothers hoped. As of this writing, there are no reports of any further installments in development. Our next best hope to explore Harry Potter and the Wizarding World is with Hogwarts Legacy.

All three Fantastic Beasts movies are available to stream on HBO Max with a subscription.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022