How many spells are in Hogwarts Legacy? All Confirmed Spells Explained

Developed by Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy will feature a lot of spells that were seen in the Harry Potter movies. Although the entire game is based around 100 years before the incidents that you’ve read in the books and seen in the movies, the spells will more or less remain the same.

The gameplay trailers have all showcased a lot of spells that you will be able to use to your advantage in the game. So keeping that in mind, here are all the spells present in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Spells in Hogwarts Legacy And Their Effects

There are over 20 spells in Hogwarts Legacy. While most of them have already been revealed, there are some that are yet to be disclosed. Once the game goes live, you will have to progress a certain amount in the storyline to learn and eventually add these spells to your arsenal.

Having said that here are all the spells that we know about:

Spell Effect Accio Summons an object to the location of the player. Alohomora A charm that can unlock doors and other locked objects. Ancient Magic Currently unclear what this does, but it’s believed that this spell can summon lightning from the sky. Arresto Momentum This charm slows down the momentum of an object. Avada Kedavra Killing Curse Confringo This curse can be used to blast targets. Crucio The Cruciatus Curse can be used to cause physical pain to enemies. Depulso This charm pushes away enemies and objects from the caster. Descendo This charm can be used to bring down objects. Diffindo Cutting charm Expelliarmus This charm is used to disarm opponents. Flipendo This jinx knocks the opponent backwards. Imperio Gives the caster control over the mind of the opponent. Glacius This charm can be used to freeze an opponent. Incendio This curse can be used to set fire to things. Lumos Lights up the tip of the wand that casts the spell. Oppugno Can be used to throw items at the enemy. Petrificus Totalis This spell petrifies the enemy. Protego Shield spell Revealio Reveals concealed or hidden objects. Rictumsempra The tickling spell. Stupefy Stuns an enemy Wingardium Leviosa This spell can be used to levitate an object.

These are all the spells and their effects in Hogwarts Legacy. We’ll update this list as and when we have more information about the same. Given that there’s a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition, here are the differences between the two. Moreover, is the Deluxe Edition actually worth the money? Read on to Find out. The game will also feature more than 100 side quests!

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023