How many spells are in Hogwarts Legacy? All Confirmed Spells Explained

Developed by Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy will feature a lot of spells that were seen in the Harry Potter movies. Although the entire game is based around 100 years before the incidents that you’ve read in the books and seen in the movies, the spells will more or less remain the same.
The gameplay trailers have all showcased a lot of spells that you will be able to use to your advantage in the game. So keeping that in mind, here are all the spells present in Hogwarts Legacy.
All Spells in Hogwarts Legacy And Their Effects
There are over 20 spells in Hogwarts Legacy. While most of them have already been revealed, there are some that are yet to be disclosed. Once the game goes live, you will have to progress a certain amount in the storyline to learn and eventually add these spells to your arsenal.
Having said that here are all the spells that we know about:
|Spell
|Effect
|Accio
|Summons an object to the location of the player.
|Alohomora
|A charm that can unlock doors and other locked objects.
|Ancient Magic
|Currently unclear what this does, but it’s believed that this spell can summon lightning from the sky.
|Arresto Momentum
|This charm slows down the momentum of an object.
|Avada Kedavra
|Killing Curse
|Confringo
|This curse can be used to blast targets.
|Crucio
|The Cruciatus Curse can be used to cause physical pain to enemies.
|Depulso
|This charm pushes away enemies and objects from the caster.
|Descendo
|This charm can be used to bring down objects.
|Diffindo
|Cutting charm
|Expelliarmus
|This charm is used to disarm opponents.
|Flipendo
|This jinx knocks the opponent backwards.
|Imperio
|Gives the caster control over the mind of the opponent.
|Glacius
|This charm can be used to freeze an opponent.
|Incendio
|This curse can be used to set fire to things.
|Lumos
|Lights up the tip of the wand that casts the spell.
|Oppugno
|Can be used to throw items at the enemy.
|Petrificus Totalis
|This spell petrifies the enemy.
|Protego
|Shield spell
|Revealio
|Reveals concealed or hidden objects.
|Rictumsempra
|The tickling spell.
|Stupefy
|Stuns an enemy
|Wingardium Leviosa
|This spell can be used to levitate an object.
These are all the spells and their effects in Hogwarts Legacy. We’ll update this list as and when we have more information about the same. Given that there’s a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition, here are the differences between the two. Moreover, is the Deluxe Edition actually worth the money? Read on to Find out. The game will also feature more than 100 side quests!
Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023