After learning if Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC, the next question to ask is if the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is worth it. But to know the answer to that question, we first need to know what is included in the Deluxe Edition itself. Here’s what is included in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition and if it is worth it.

Everything Included in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Something that is very interesting about the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is that it is USD$79.99 on consoles and USD$69.99 on PC. Usually, Deluxe Editions are around the USD$100 range, so to see that the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy is only USD$10 more than the Standard Edition price is pretty great.

Along with a copy of the base game, the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition grants you 72 hours of early access. This is absolutely huge, especially if you can’t wait to get your hands on the game. You’ll also get the Dark Arts Pack, which includes a Thestral Mount, a Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and Dark Arts Battle Arena.

If you pre-order Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll also get some juicy bonuses. Also, if you are on PlayStation, you’ll get exclusive content. But regardless, the bonuses that come with the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition are pretty great.

Is the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Worth It?

The decision of whether or not the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is worth it comes down to you. In our opinion, the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is definitely worth it, especially if you pre-order it. For USD$10 extra, you’ll get to play Hogwarts Legacy three days early!

You’ll also get some wicked Dark Arts cosmetics which is perfect if you’re looking to find Avada Kedavra as soon as possible and go the dark route.

Hopefully, this helped you decide if the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is worth it.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023