How to Link Your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games Accounts to Get Free Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the result of years of hard work by Avalanche Software and many people are going to be making their way to the gates of the game for a long time to come — however, some have been Harry Potter fans for a while, and may be wondering how to link their accounts. Whether you are wondering how many side quests there are in the game or simply are just awaiting getting on your broomstick, some freebies will certainly go a long way. This article will take you over everything you need to know about how to link your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games Account to get free rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

Linking HP Fan Club and WB Games Account to Hogwarts Legacy

Firstly, in order to link your Fan Club account you will of course have to first have a Harry Potter Fan Club account to link so make sure that you either sign up for one or log into your existing one. When you do so, you can navigate to the Wizarding World legacy connect page. When you are here, log into your Fan Club account once again, and then follow the steps shown to you throughout the process.

Once you have completed all of the main steps, you will eventually get to the stage where you are to link your WB Games account and all you will have to do is simply ensure that you have connected your Fan Club account. After that, you will be all set up for booting up the game on a platform where you have linked the WB Games account on any platform of your choosing and reap the free rewards that you will get.

What Are the Free Rewards Given for Hogwarts Legacy Linked Accounts?

In terms of the rewards themselves, you will be given the following.

House Fan-atic Robe (Based on your House)

Beaked Skull Mask

If you are wondering how to access these rewards in-game, you can do so by pausing the game, navigating to the ‘Gear’ section, and then going to either ‘Cloaks and Robes’ slot for the House Fan-atic Robe or the ‘Facewear’ slot for the Beaked Skull Mask. You can then simply select either of them to put them on. Now you can get busy beating the entire game’s length in style.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023