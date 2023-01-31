Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition vs Standard: All Differences Explained

Hogwarts Legacy is only a week away and fans are curious if they should get the Deluxe Edition or the Standard Edition. While considering if the Deluxe Edition is worth it, you will need to know what the differences are between it and the Standard Edition. So, without further adieu, here are all the differences between the Hogwarts Legacy Standard and Deluxe Editions.

Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition

You’ve made up your mind. You want to play Hogwarts Legacy. But which edition is the right one for you? It’s like picking a wand: the wand picks the wizard or witch, not the other way around. Okay, it’s not really like that. You can fully decide for yourself, with the help of this guide, which edition of Hogwarts Legacy you want to get.

Besides the cool cosmetics and extras you get from pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy including the PlayStation exclusive bonuses, the Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition will only get you the base game. It costs USD$59.99 on PC and last-gen consoles and USD$69.99 on current-gen consoles.

With any edition of the game, you’ll still be able to experience the many side quests in Hogwarts Legacy. Now that you know what’s included in the Standard Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, let’s learn what the Deluxe Edition has.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

No, the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition doesn’t unlock quidditch. We wish it did too. The Hogwarts Legacy Digitial Deluxe gives you 72 hours of early access to the game as well as the Dark Arts Pack.

The Dark Arts Pack includes a Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arms Battle Arena, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat. All of these bonuses will be yours if you buy the Deluxe Edition as well as three days of early access which is really great.

The best part is that the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition only costs USD$10 more than the Standard Edition. In our opinion, the early access alone is worth it, but if you are debating which edition to get after the game has already been released, then for USD$10, you’d only get the Dark Arts Pack.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023