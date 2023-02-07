Hogwarts Legacy: Should You Choose Daring, Curiosity, Loyalty, or Ambition? How to Choose Your House in Hogwarts Legacy

After starting Hogwarts Legacy, selecting the best graphics option, creating your character, and completing the introduction of the game, you’ll arrive at Hogwarts and need to get sorted into a house. The Sorting Hat will ask you to select the word that best describes you: daring, curiosity, loyalty, or ambition.

Depending on your answer, you’ll get placed into a specific house. But what answer leads to what house? Hogwarts Legacy is filled with many more secrets than one, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

What House is Right For Me in Hogwarts Legacy?

First off, know that the answer you choose will not be the end all be all for what house you’re in in Hogwarts Legacy. The Sorting Hat’s short questionnaire is used for players that want to go into Hogwarts Legacy blind and be told what house they belong to based on their gut decision. So, the answer is go with your gut!

However, if you’re the curious type (hint, you’re a Ravenclaw), then I suppose we’ll reveal what house lies behind each answer. If you choose daring, you’re a Gryffindor, if you choose curiosity, you’re a Ravenclaw, if you choose loyalty, you’re a Hufflepuff, and if you choose Ambition, you’re a Slytherin.

After choosing an answer, the Sorting Hat will ask if you want to be in the house associated with the word you chose. If you don’t want to be in that specific house, you can choose to select a different house. If you do that, then all four houses with their mini descriptions will be available for you to choose from.

To reiterate, don’t be afraid to pick the answer that best suits you or the character you’re role-playing as. If you get the house you wanted, then go with it. If you want to select a particular house, then you can also do that. This is your adventure after all! But just know that, unlike your difficulty option, you can’t reselect your house. So choose wisely.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.