If you plan on playing Hogwarts Legacy on a PlayStation, then you’ll most likely want to know how to start the PlayStation exclusive quest. This is arguably one of the best quests in the game, taking you through twists and turns that push the boundaries of magic and video game puzzles. Here is how to start the PlayStation exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Start the PlayStation Exclusive Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

This quest in Hogwarts Legacy will be PlayStation exclusive for one year. To unlock it, you’ll need to be around 14 hours into the game. You’ll need to have unlocked Wingardium Leviosa which is unlocked after you unlock broom riding.

You’ll get the quest just by making enough progress through the main storyline. The quest is called Minding My Own Business because at the end of the quest, you’ll have your own shop in Hogsmeade.

Minding My Own Business Side Quest Guide

To complete Minding My Own Business, you’ll first you need to find Cassandra Mason in Hogsmeade. Talk to her and she will offer you the shop. You need 1,500 galleons to purchase it.

When you have that much, talk to Cassandra again and the quest will begin. Talk to Penny, the house elf inside the shop, and then walk into the shop and use Repairo to fix it up. Use the key Penny gives you to open the chest in the back of the shop.

This chest will take you down into a secret set of chambers that a poltergeist controls. When you get trapped in a room, use Lumos and look for a door. Continue forward since the level is quite linear. Grab the floating lantern with Leviosa and hang it on the left side of the door.

You’ll then meet Fastidio the poltergeist and need to complete his challenges. After completing the left and right challenges in the left and right rooms, which are some of the most wild and fun parts of Hogwarts Legacy, go through the door and defeat Fastidio’s monster. With that done, you’ll strike a deal with Fastidio.

Once all of that is done, talk to Penny. Then talk to Officer Singer and fight Cassandra Mason. After defeating her, you’ll finally get the shop. Return to Penny, choose to free her or not, and choose a name for your shop.

With the shop now open, you can sell your gear to Penny at a premium, meaning you’ll make more money selling your unused gear here than anywhere else. With Floo Flames being right next to your new shop, selling your gear here is easy to do.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023