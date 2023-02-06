When Does Hogwarts Legacy Release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch?

Hogwarts Legacy is rapidly approaching the launch date but some are not sure of the specific dates for different platforms and this is massively important to know if you are planning to buy the game. Of course, some people are more focused on finding out what the best house in Hogwarts Legacy is which tends to be a major area of discussion amongst people who are planning to play. This article will take you through everything you need to know about when Hogwarts Legacy releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, you will have to wait a few months extra until April 4, 2023, which is when the game will officially be released on those platforms. It is likely that some extra work is needed to prepare the game for release on those particular last-gen platforms. In the meantime, if you are curious about how the game actually runs and plays, there will be plenty of gameplay videos uploaded while you are waiting that you could watch.

Usually, games tend to release for all platforms at once more than often, especially for large AAA games so it makes sense why there could be a lot of confusion about why the game is going to take longer to arrive on those platforms.

When Does Hogwarts Legacy Actually Release on Nintendo Switch?

For anyone who is planning on playing on Nintendo Switch, unfortunately, you will be waiting until the summer on July 25, 2023, and after that you will finally be able to get your hands on the experience if you were going to be picking it up. It isn’t too surprising that it will take this amount of time to arrive to Nintendo Switch as it is a very large-scale game for the platform.

Some people were already playing the game earlier than release so time will tell if a similar event will happen with the older-gen platforms and Nintendo Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023