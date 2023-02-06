How are People Playing Hogwarts Legacy Already? – Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is just around the corner for people who are wanting to step foot into the Wizarding World and many are wondering how so many people already have access to the game. Whether you are trying to work out if the Deluxe Edition is worth it or not, it is still a good idea to know how people are actually getting the chance to play the game at this early stage of the week. This article will take you through everything you need to know with finding out how people are playing Hogwarts Legacy so early.

People Are Playing Hogwarts Legacy Early — How Are They Doing This?

Firstly, it should be noted that many people have gotten the chance to have their hands on the game early because they may have been reviewing the game or otherwise have been allowed the opportunity to play the game early by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games. This means that they would then have the ability to play the game much earlier than others. However, one of the main reasons why people are playing earlier is the fact that deluxe edition owners get the game earlier on February 7, which is this Tuesday instead of Friday.

However, some of those pre-ordering physical editions of the deluxe may find that from certain retailers the game could arrive earlier than usual and therefore might’ve had the game earlier than intended. This used to be a much more common occurrence in which online retailers would send the games out and shipping services would actually deliver them quicker than the day it was meant to arrive.

Is It Too Late to Get the Chance to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early?

At the moment it is not too late to play the game early. You can still buy the Deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy on your digital stores such as the PlayStation Store and play the game the second that it reaches Tuesday, February 7 and you can begin your playthrough of the title.

There have been many questions floating around leading up to the game’s release, even people wondering if Hogwarts Legacy has VR support included.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023