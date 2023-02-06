Does Hogwarts Legacy Have VR Support? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is just hours away for those with early access and a question you may be wondering if you are still on the fence is whether or not Hogwarts Legacy has VR support. Though sinking deep into this Hogwarts RPG is immersive, being able to experience it all in VR would be next level. So, does Hogwarts Legacy have VR Support?

VR Support in Hogwarts Legacy

At launch, Hogwarts Legacy will not have any VR support. Hogwarts Legacy is a third-person action RPG adventure that has an immersive character creation that allows you to write whatever story you want to in the Wizarding World. However, the game does not currently have VR support.

There have been no statements from Avalanche Software stating that Hogwarts Legacy will never get VR support. With that said, an update that integrates VR into Hogwarts Legacy is still on the table. If that were to come, we would guess that it is still years away.

Even including a first-person mode in Hogwarts Legacy would work to add another layer of immersion. However, there is also no talk of adding a first-person mode to Hogwarts Legacy which means VR is probably even further away.

It makes sense why people want Hogwarts Legacy to have VR. Just by looking at the early impressions, Hogwarts Legacy seems to be an extremely detailed and accurate realization of Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the open world. Plus, flying on a broomstick in VR would just be magical.

Though there are no plans for VR or even a first-person mode in Hogwarts Legacy yet, we will keep you updated if any news comes out about that. For now, you can focus your excitement on what Hogwarts Legacy does bring to the table like all of the spells you’ll be able to learn.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023