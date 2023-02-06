What is the Best House in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

As you may or may not know, there are four different houses in Hogwarts Legacy. Whether you are new to the Wizarding World or are familiar but just want to know what the best path is in Hogwarts Legacy, we’ve got the guide for you. Here is the best house in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Best House in Hogwarts Legacy?

Truly, the best house in Hogwarts Legacy is purely subjective. There is no objectivity to what the best house is in Hogwarts Legacy whatsoever since each house is different and represents different kinds of students.

The Hogwarts houses are set up to accommodate each individual student’s desires, goals, and personality traits. While any student can belong to any house, the houses are designed to help students immediately connect with their own classmates and to spur school spirit and rivalry when it comes to competitions like Quidditch.

Since there are four different houses and Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG where you’ll be able to write your own story, the best house in Hogwarts Legacy is the one you decide to join. As corny as it sounds, it’s true. You’re the author of the story in Hogwarts Legacy which means that whatever house you think is best is inevitably the best house.

Since I am a Ravenclaw, I think that Ravenclaw is the best house. But by no means does my subjective opinion make Ravenclaw the absolute best house to pick in Hogwarts Legacy.

Especially since there are no major differences in the story with what house you select, pick the house that best represents your character. By doing that, you’ll have selected the best house in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023