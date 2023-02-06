All House Differences in Hogwarts Legacy Explained

Much like how the different graphics options will change your experience with Hogwarts Legacy, the house you select at the beginning of the game will dictate a few key differences that will make your Hogwarts Legacy experience unique. Whether you are a mega fan consuming every piece of Hogwarts Legacy information you can or are just now getting into the Wizarding World, here are all of the house differences in Hogwarts Legacy.

Every House Difference in Hogwarts Legacy

Of course, the houses themselves have differences in Hogwarts Legacy. The red house is Gryffindor, the blue is Ravenclaw, the yellow is Hufflepuff, and the green is Slytherin. Each house has its own stereotypical archetypes that students who belong to that particular house fall into.

For Gryffindor, the students are usually brave and courageous. For Ravenclaw, the students are usually intelligent and curious. For Hufflepuff, the students are usually loyal and hard-working. For Slytherin, the students are usually ambitious and down with the Dark Arts. Choose wisely.

As for the differences beyond the house types themselves, the common room for each house is very different. Depending on what house you select, the common room, or the lodging area and main hangout for your specific house, fits the overall vibe of your house. For example, the Ravenclaw common room is in a tower with many windows and sunlight. On the flip side, the Hufflepuff common room is burrowed underground and is cozier.

The clothing options you’ll receive in Hogwarts Legacy will represent your house colors. You’ll receive multiple scarves, cloaks, vests, skirts, and much more that all represent your specific house. For example, you won’t be able to get a Gryffindor cloak if you are a Slytherin. However, you may be surprised at your romance options.

Aside from the common rooms, clothing, and house characteristics themselves, there are no other house differences in Hogwarts Legacy. The story will always be the same which means your specific house won’t factor into changing the narrative in any major way. It all comes down to writing your own story since this is an RPG after all.

We hope you enjoy your time with Hogwarts Legacy and work toward unlocking every trophy and achievement. There is a lot to love with Hogwarts Legacy, so prepare yourself for a magical ride.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023