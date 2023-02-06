Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Romance? Answered

With Hogwarts Legacy early impressions out now, one of the main questions you may have is if there is romance in the game. Since it is an RPG, and most RPGs have romance options, will Hogwarts Legacy have romance options too?

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Romance Options?

Unfortunately, no, Hogwarts Legacy does not have romance options. While there are numerous students from every house that you will interact with on different levels, you won’t be able to romance any of the characters in Hogwarts Legacy.

This is kind of a bummer since one of the core pillars of school and Harry Potter in general is the romance between the students. Being able to have your own secret crush and work together with your friends to conjure up a love potion to romance your student of choice would have been a fun feature.

In completing side quests for characters in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be able to choose how you respond to them which may affect your relationship with them in the long run. However, most of the time, the dialogue options in Hogwarts Legacy are just flavor, meaning you mostly can’t deal too much damage to a relationship by selecting the more rude response.

Since there are no romance options in Hogwarts Legacy at launch, you can focus on your studies instead! (spoken like a true Ravenclaw). Whether you are planning on diving into the early access of the game or are looking forward to the weekend when you’ll get to finally go to Hogwarts, Hogwarts Legacy is a fantastic game even without romance options.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023