Hogwarts Legacy Full Trophy and Achievements List

Hogwarts Legacy is here, and with it comes challenges and achievements waiting to be completed by fans of the famous series. That means trophy hunting, and with this open-world, Harry Potter game comes an extensive list of 46 trophies ready to be claimed. This should take quite some time for completionists, but to speed up the process, we have compiled a list of all trophies and requirements for each.

Every Trophy and Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

According to PSN profiles, a reliable source for everything regarding PlayStation trophies, these are all currently in the game and their requirements to unlock.

Trophy Triumph – Obtain all other trophies.

– Obtain all other trophies. The Sort Who Makes an Entrance – Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony.

– Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony. The Toast of the Town – Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin.

– Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin. The Auror’s Apprentice – Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff.

– Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff. The Gryffindor in the Graveyard – Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor.

– Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor. The Wise Owl – Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw.

– Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw. First Class Student – Attend your first class.

– Attend your first class. Troll with the Punches – Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade.

– Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade. That’s a Keeper – Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber.

– Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber. A Keen Sense of Spell – Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time.

– Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time. Rising From the Ashes – Rescue the phoenix.

– Rescue the phoenix. Beast Friends – Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line.

– Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line. Grappling with a Graphorn – Subdue the Lord of the Shore.

– Subdue the Lord of the Shore. The One Who Mastered Memories – View all Pensieve memories.

– View all Pensieve memories. The Hallowed Hero – Wield a Deathly Hallow.

– Wield a Deathly Hallow. The Hero of Hogwarts – Defeat Ranrok.

– Defeat Ranrok. The Seeker of Knowledge – Win the House Cup.

– Win the House Cup. The Avenging Gazelle – Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line.

– Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line. The Defender of Dragons – Save a dragon.

– Save a dragon. A Sallow Grave – Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line.

– Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line. Flight the Good Flight – Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races.

– Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races. The Good Samaritan – Complete all Side Quests.

– Complete all Side Quests. Challenge Accepted – Complete all tiers of a challenge.

– Complete all tiers of a challenge. Collector’s Edition – Complete all collections

– Complete all collections Loom for Improvement – Upgrade a piece of gear.

– Upgrade a piece of gear. The Root of the Problem – Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake.

– Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake. The Nature of the Beast – Breed every type of beast.

– Breed every type of beast. Going Through the Potions – Brew every type of potion.

– Brew every type of potion. Put Down Roots – Grow every type of plant.

– Grow every type of plant. Third Time’s a Charm – Upgrade a piece of gear3 times.

– Upgrade a piece of gear3 times. A Talent for Spending – Spend 5 Talent Points.

– Spend 5 Talent Points. Savvy Spender – Spend all Talent Points.

– Spend all Talent Points. Room with a View – Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study.

– Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study. Spilled Milk – Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several.

– Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several. Floo Around the World – Unlock all Floo Flames.

– Unlock all Floo Flames. Followed the Butterflies – Follow butterflies to a treasure.

– Follow butterflies to a treasure. Rise to the Challenges – Defeat enemies in all battle arenas.

– Defeat enemies in all battle arenas. Merlin’s Beard! – Complete all Merlin Trails.

– Complete all Merlin Trails. The Intrepid Explorer – Discover all cairn dungeons.

– Discover all cairn dungeons. Coasting Along – Visit Poidsear Coast.

– Visit Poidsear Coast. Demiguise Dread – Find all Demiguise Statues.

– Find all Demiguise Statues. The Ends Petrify the Means – Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus.

– Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus. Raising Expectations – Reach a combo of 100.

– Reach a combo of 100. Finishing Touches – Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game.

– Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game. The Spell Master – Learn all spells.

– Learn all spells. A Forte for Achievement – Reach Level 40.

By the looks of it, collecting all of these trophies is going to take even the most skilled player a reasonable amount of time.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now in early access for Deluxe users. The standard edition of the game will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023