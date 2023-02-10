Where is the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you wondering where the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy is so you can enjoy one of the game’s best features? Not only can you set up potting tables and brewing stations in this room, but you can also do neat features like decorating it with collections found in the world, storing beasts you catch with the nab-sack, and identifying unknown items you loot during your magical adventures. However, the Room of Requirement is just as elusive as the original Harry Potter series, and knowing how to call it into service is extremely important. While you don’t have Dobby explaining how the room works, we will do our best to fill his little elf shoes! Here is where the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy is located and how you can unlock it.

How to Unlock the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

After completing the Tomes and Tribulations main story quest, you will unlock the Room of Requirement. Once done, Professor Weasley will take you to the room and provide you with the Conjuring spell, which is required to place furniture in the room. However, just like in the book series and movie, the door leading to the Room of Requirement will be invisible until you approach the wall where it is located, making it challenging to find.

The door to the Room of Requirement is located on a wall in the hallway just before you reach the stairs that lead to the Astronomy Wing. Next, you will unlock the Floo fast travel point, which makes it extremely easy to travel, too, since it is so far away from everything else in Hogwarts Castle. This Floo fast travel point will be located in the Secret Rooms portion on the map, denoted by a brazier icon.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023