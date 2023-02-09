Are you looking for a list of all Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy so you can upgrade your Alohomora spell? You need your Alohomora spell to pick the locks of doors, which hold valuable loot. The locks become increasingly higher in level and the only way to unlock these is by upgrading your Alohomora spell. There are a total of 31 Demiguise Statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy. You will get Alohomora level 2 by turning in 9 Demiguise Statues and level 3 by turning in 13 of them. This may seem like a daunting task, but don’t worry because we have all locations below. Here are where to find all Demiguise Staute Locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Find all Demiguise Statue Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Gladwin Moon will tell you that he is being tormented by statues spread throughout Hogwarts and will give you an upgrade to your Alohomora spell if you can return them all to him. You will need to progress the game until you are given the main story quest: Prepare For Your Search For The Final Keeper to unlock the ability to turn in Demiguise Statues.

Remember that the Demiguise statues can be found during the day but only collected at night. We recommend you use your Revelio spell because it highlights them in blue, which will help you locate them more quickly, especially if they are locked behind doors. You can also check the number of Demiguise Statues you have left to find in a particular area by pulling up your map. The total number will be in the legend on the right side of the map.

All Demiguise Statue Locations in Hogwarts

There are a total of 10 Demiguise Statues for you to find in Hogwarts:

Gryffindor Toilets (Southern Wing): You will find this Demiguise Statue in the toilets near the Gryffindor Tower. Head down the stairs, turn left, and the toilets will be the second door. The statue is in the third stall.

Castle Ramparts (Bell Tower): You will find this Demiguise sitting on a crate in the castle ramparts next to an exit of Hogwarts grounds.

All Demiguise Statue Locations in Hogsmeade

There are a total of 10 Demiguise Statues to find in Hogsmeade:

Three Broomsticks Inn: You will need to use your Alohomora spell to unlock a door on the inn’s top floor. Take the stairs and head to your right to find the Demiguise Statue.

Near the Quidditch Shop: This Demiguise Statue is close to the Quidditch Shop in Hogsmeade. You will want to go down the short path until you see a food cart. The statue is located on the top of the building with two front doors.

All Demiguise Statue Locations in Highlands

There are a total of 11 Demiguise Statues to find in Highlands:

Aranshire: You will find this Demiguise statue in a house to the right of the floo travel point. It is sitting on the floor by a bed and desk on the second level. You will need your Alohomora spell to level 2 so you can access this house.

You will find this Demiguise Statue inside a building with a triangular roof. You will need your Alohomora spell to level two to access this building. Pitt-Upon-Ford: You will find this Demiguise statue in a house next to the large tree and carriage. You can find this house by taking the path into the village right before you reach the bridge. The statue is sitting on the floor next to a lamp on the top level.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023