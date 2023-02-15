Are you wondering how to open every treasure vault in Hogwarts Legacy so you can collect all of the magical treasure? There are over 100 treasure vaults in Hogwarts Legacy, and to gain access to them, you must first solve a mini-puzzle that will require using your spells. There are a total of nine different mini-puzzle types that will be recycled. Once you know how to solve these nine mini-puzzle types, you will access the treasure vault in no time! Our biggest recommendation is to use your Revelio spell to help you locate all the mini-puzzle objectives we will describe in this guide. Here is how to solve all treasure vault puzzle types in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Solve All Treasure Vault Puzzle Types in Hogwarts Legacy

Here is how to solve all nine puzzle types to gain access to the treasure vault holding magical loot:

Spell Cubes: You will need to locate the spell cube with your Revelio spell. After that, you need to move the spell cube to the platform in front of the entrance to the treasure vault. Finally, cast the spell that matches the icon on the spell cube. Once done, the treasure vault door will open.

Collapsed Entrance: You will need to cast your Reparo spell to repair the entrance to the vault. Once done, you can now traverse inside and find the treasure chest.

Switch Pull: You must use your Accio spell on the handle to pull the block. Once done, the treasure vault door will open. Remember that the switch pull can be hidden, so use your Revelio spell to find it.

Blow Open the Entrance: All you need to do is cast your Confrigo spell on the rubble to blast open the collapsed entrance. After that, run into the treasure vault and find the treasure chest.

Alohomora Lock: The Alohomora locks lock these treasure vaults. They range from lock levels 1, 2, and 3, so you may not be able to access them until you find enough Demiguise statues to upgrade your Alohomora spell.

Pull or Push Doors: You will need to use your Depulso or Accio spell on these doors. They will look like two metal doors with a gap in them. This will open the door, so you can access the treasure vault.

Burn the Vines or Spiderweb: You will need to use a fire spell to burn the vines covering the entrance to the treasure vault.

Dive Into Whirlpool: To gain access to the treasure vault, you will need to dive into the whirlpool. You will then be transported inside a cave and gain access to the treasure chest.

Defeat Enemies: Some treasure vaults are blocked by enemies you must defeat before gaining access to the treasure vault.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023