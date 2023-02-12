Hogwarts Legacy: All Map Icons & What They Mean

Hogwarts Legacy’s Map may be a tad confusing at first, but once you’ve managed to wrap your head around it, it’s incredibly valuable and intuitive — as Professor Weasley repeatedly claims at the beginning of the game. Familiarizing yourself with all of Hogwarts Legacy’s Map icons can make your journey through Hogwarts and Hogsmeade even more straightforward, allowing you to discover collectibles, new side quests, and more.

All Hogwarts Legacy Map Icons and Explanations

Flag Icon

The Flag icon indicates a sub-section in an area with multiple Floo Flame locations. A Black Flag means that a side quest is available in that area. Hovering over a Flag will display diamonds that denote the number of Floo Flame locations in that area, with green representing available locations and white representing ones currently locked.

Floo Flame Icon

The icon displaying a bowl with a large flame represents Floo Flame locations. This is Hogwarts Legacy’s version of fast travel, allowing you to travel to the selected location instantly. A white Floo Flame icon means you have yet to unlock its fast travel point, while a green Floo Flame is readily available.

Main Quest Icon

The Main Quest icon, displayed as a yellow waypoint in a shield, marks the next available Main Quest location. As the name implies, these Quests are required to progress the story unlock new major features.

Side Quest Icon

The Side Quest icon looks like the Main Quest icon but is smaller, grey, and surrounded by a simpler shield design. Side Quests are entirely optional but involve interesting situations and exclusive rewards.

Exit Icon

The Exit icon is shown as a door with a triangle pointing to the right. These simply mark where you can leave Hogwarts and travel through the World Map.

Sun Icon

The Sun Icon allows you to access Floo Flame locations for the Room of Requirement and Map Chamber once unlocked further in the game.

Collectible Icons

Collectibles can be tracked on the Map in Hogwarts Legacy, though their actual location is only displayed on the Minimap.

Chest — Collection Chests that contain Galleons or Gear .

that contain or . Parchment with a question mark — Field Guide Pages , obtainable by casting Revelio or catching flying pages with Accio .

, obtainable by casting or catching flying pages with . Demiguise Statue — Collectible hidden statues of Demiguises , monkey-like magical beasts.

, monkey-like magical beasts. Moon — Astronomy Tables, containing a unique type of puzzle.

The Chest Icon denotes a Collection Chest available containing Galleons or Gear. How many Chests are available in an area is displayed in the top right of the Map, while the location of the Chests themselves is displayed on the Minimap.

Hogsmeade Icons

Hogsmeade contains unique icons that represent the services of each shop. Star icons are pubs or notable locations within Hogsmeade.

Scroll — Tomes and Scrolls (Conjurations)

(Conjurations) Golden Snitch — (Brooms)

Scissors — Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium (Player customization)

(Player customization) Top Hat — Gladrags Wizardwear (Gear)

(Gear) Unicorn Horn— Brood and Peck (Beast supplies)

(Beast supplies) Potion — J. Pippin’s Potions (Potions and ingredients)

(Potions and ingredients) O with Wand — Ollivanders (Wands)

(Wands) Wheat — Magic Neep (Seeds, herbs, and fertilizer)

All Hogwarts Legacy World Map Icons and Explanations

Hogwarts Icon

When viewing the World Map in Hogwarts Legacy, the Hogwarts Coat of Arms icon marks the location of Hogwarts itself. Hovering over this icon will display available Quests and collectibles.

Hog Icon

The Hog icon marks Hogsmeade on the World Map, which contains Hogwarts Legacy’s largest collection of vendors. Hovering over it will also display collectibles.

House Icon

The House Icon marks the location of a hamlet. These often contain vendors, collectibles, and Side Quests.

Merlin Trial Icon

The Merlin Trial icon is displayed as a leaf surrounded by a circle. You can find Trials of Merlin in these locations, which you can read more about here.

Spiderweb Icon

A Spider’s Den can be found in areas marked with a Spiderweb icon. Arachnophobes, beware!

Tent Icon

Areas marked with a Tent icon contain a Bandit Camp filled with enemies. Each conquered camp rewards the player with a Trait Recipe.

Wizard Robe Icon

The Wizard Robe icon indicates the location of a Battle Arena, such as the Dark Arts Battle Arena.

Cave Icon

Treasure Vaults can be found in areas marked with the Cave Icon. These require certain spells to enter and claim its hidden chest.

How to Switch Between Maps and Set Waypoints in Hogwarts Legacy

You can switch between the Hogwarts Map, Hogsmeade Map, and World Map by opening the Map and selecting their respective names. If you would like to travel somewhere on foot or broom rather than by Floo Flame, you can select its icon on the World Map to set a Waypoint by hovering over it and pressing the button displayed in the bottom right (A on Xbox or X on PlayStation).

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023