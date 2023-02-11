Are you wondering how to solve every Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy to unluck more inventory space so you can carry more magical loot? There is a total of 95 Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy. That may seem like a lot, but the puzzles repeat themselves making it less daunting. Out of those 95, there are a total of nine different puzzle types that are repeated. Once you know how to solve all nine puzzle types, you can finish them in your sleep and have more inventory space faster than you can Floo back to Hogwarts Castle. Here is how to solve every Merlin Trial in Hogwarts legacy broken down by their puzzle type.

How to Solve Every Merlin Trial Puzzle Type in Hogwarts Legacy

There are nine different Merlin Trial puzzle types you will need to solve. We will discuss each one below, so you know how to solve them quickly. Remember that your Revelio spell will be your best friend with these puzzles because you can use it to locate parts of the puzzle, like the braziers, stone balls, or collapsed statues that are hidden or hard to see. If you have unlocked the broom, you can also use Revelio to significant effect as it scans while you are in the air.

Fire Braziers

You will need to find the braziers on top stone pillars and light them within the timeframe. Once lit, you will see the stone pillars start to lower into the earth, and when they reach the bottom, you will have to start over again. You can use either your Confrigo or Incendio spells, but you will get more distance with your Confrigo spell, which makes it a ton easier to light them all in time.

Shoot Orbs

You will need to shoot the orbs sitting on pillars with your basic wand attack. This one isn’t difficult but there are typically a tone of orbs for you to smash.

Jumping Stones

This fun jumping puzzle requires you to jump from one stone pillar to the next without ever touching the ground. If you do, you will need to start over again. There will typically be a stack of stones on pillars that can get in your way, so destroy them with a basic spell cast before starting.

Symbol Cubes

To solve this puzzle, you will need to use your Flipendo spell to turn the top part of the cube to match the symbol with the one below it in the stationary base.

Moth Gathering

You will need to gather moths using your Lumos spell and return them to their respective cubes. You will be able to find the moths as there are a ton of them in a group, and they grow green making them easy to spot.

Gather Stone Balls

You will need to locate a group of five stones and bring them back with your Accio spell to their respective stone plate. You will see them stack on top of each other and then be surrounded by vines once completed successfully.

Explode Stone Pillars

All you need to do with this puzzle is destroy stone Pillars using the spell of your choice. Again, Confrigo may be your best option as it has the most incredible range.

Statue Repair

Did you ever think the Reparo spell would be used so much? Neither did we. However, this puzzle has you repairing collapsed statues around the area to complete it.

Bowl-Shaped Ball

You will need to guide a giant stone ball into the bowl-shaped indent in the ground. You can use several spells like Depulso or Wingardium Leviosa to solve this puzzle.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023