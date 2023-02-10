Every Way to Find Conjuration Spellcrafts in Hogwarts Legacy

Conjuration spellcrafts, or just spellcrafts for short, are the decorations you’ll use in your Room of Requirement and Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy.

While it would be easy to simply buy all of the spellcrafts the game offers or use some cheat code to unlock them all, the truth is that you’ll need to hunt for spellcrafts yourself in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Way to Get Spellcrafts in Hogwarts Legacy

There are lots of different spellcrafts in Hogwarts Legacy including Christmas trees and jack-o-lanterns. There are different ways to collect them all, but the majority of spellcrafts are scattered all around Hogwarts Legacy. Lucky for you, you have us to help you know how to find them.

The easiest and most important spellcrafts to get are sold at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. The spellcrafts here allow you to grow bigger plants like Mandrakes and more potions like the Focus potion. Unfortunately, these spellcrafts cost a lot of money, so be sure to use the money glitch.

The next easiest spellcrafts to get in Hogwarts Legacy are the ones found in the Vivariums. Once you’ve unlocked all four Vivariums, you’ll be able to find two or three spellcrafts in each one. The spellcrafts you find in the Vivariums are usually for the Vivariums themselves.

To easily find and obtain spellcrafts in Hogwarts Legacy, look for the small hexagonal chests as seen in the image above. These chests are the spellcraft chests in the game, so keep your eyes peeled for this specific type of chest.

Since spellcraft chests are hidden all over Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Hogwarts Valley, you’ll want to make Revelio your best friend and unlock Alohomora level three as soon as possible. Follow our Demiguise guide to find all the Demiguise and return them to Mr. Moon to get Alohomora level three as soon as you can. This will come in handy in multiple ways, not the least of which is finding spellcrafts.

Alohomora level three is important because spellcrafts are usually found behind locked doors. Unlock every door in Hogwarts to get all of the spellcrafts you can. You can then apply this technique to Hogsmeade and then to the surrounding hamlets.

The last three ways you can unlock spellcrafts in Hogwarts Legacy is to complete quests, follow the butterflies, and search dungeons. You’ll receive spellcrafts sometimes when you complete a quest, you’ll receive a conjuration spellcraft as a reward. You can know if a quest will give you a spellcraft by looking at the rewards on the quest tab.

Once you’ve unlocked the side quest that allows you to find butterflies in the open world, you’ll want to follow the butterflies whenever you can. They will always reveal a spellcraft chest. Finally, and this is the worst one but it is a way to find spellcrafts, you’ll need to search the dungeons found in the open world. Be sure to be extra thorough, using Revelio as your guide.

That is every way to get spellcrafts in Hogwarts Legacy. Hopefully, you find the spellcrafts you want to so you can decorate your Room of Requirement exactly as you see fit.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023