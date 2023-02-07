When Do You Get Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy?

As you navigate the Hogwarts castle in Hogwarts Legacy, one of the first things you’ll notice is all of the locked doors. As you may or may not know, Alohomora is the spell used to unlock locks. So to get to all of the mysteries behind all of the locked doors, you’ll need Alohomora as fast as possible in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Unlock Level 1, 2, and 3 Locks in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, spells, abilities, and even broom riding are all unlocked periodically as you progress through the game. That said, Alohomora is a spell you’ll get around eight or nine hours into the game.

The quest that unlocks Alhomora is called The Man Behind the Moons. Once you get this quest, you need to go speak with Mr. Moon the custodian and he’ll teach you Alohomora. He’ll ask you to sneak past students and teachers at night by using the Disillusionment spell to get two Demiguise statues.

Return to Mr. Moon after getting the two Demiguise statues and you’re free to go. However, if you want to unlock the ability to unlock level two and three locks, you’ll need to collect more Demiguise Moons, a task much easier than choosing the best graphics option.

Demiguise Moons can be found in the Hogwarts castle, in Hogsmeade, and the open world. They are generally found behind locked doors, but not all the time.

For the Alohomora II which unlocks level two locks, you need to find nine more Demiguise Moons. You’ll need to find even more for Alohomora III. We will have a guide out on how to find all of the Demiguise Moons soon. For now, remember that you can only collect Demiguise Moons at nighttime.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.