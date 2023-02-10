How to Unlock All Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you unlock the Room of Requirement and get your first Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to unlock three more. There are many fantastical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy that need a home away from home from the poachers. To unlock all four Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Get All 4 Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll receive a Vivarium to keep your magical beasts in. Since you can only hold four different species in one Vivarium, you’ll want to unlock the next three as soon as possible.

The second Vivarium you’ll unlock is the beach Vivarium. To get the second Vivarium, you need to finish a quest called The Plight of the House Elf. To get that quest, you’ll need to finish the main quest called The High Keep. Once you’ve completed The Plight of the House Elf which is pretty straightforward, return to Deek and you’ll get the beach Vivarium.

The third Vivarium is the swamp Vivarium, which is perfect for Thestrals. The next quest you’ll get from Deek is called Foal of the Dead. You’ll actually get the swamp Vivarium before you complete this quest. This quest requires you to capture a male and female Thestral and acquire the breeding spellcraft at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade.

Return to any Vivarium, conjure the breeding spellcraft, and put the Thestrals in there. Wait 30 minutes and you’ll see a baby Thestral running around. So cute, in a horrifying way! Once this is done, wait some time for Deek to give you the final quest.

The last Vivarium is the mountain Vivarium and it is obtained after completing the Phoenix Rising quest received from Deek. I won’t spoil the quest, but the name speaks for itself. Complete this quest and return to your Room of Requirement to unlock the fourth and final Vivarium.

Now that you have all four Vivariums, you can keep up to 16 different species, four in each Vivarium. You won’t need to pick and choose which beasts you keep anymore since every Vivarium is now unlocked. Now, it is up to you to decorate the Vivariums and place the beasts in the locations they like best (just for fun, there is no advantage to this).

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023