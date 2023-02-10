Are you wondering how to get the Christmas Tree Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy after seeing it in the Room of Requirement decorations list or under the Conjurations collection? One of the best features of Hogwarts Legacy is the ability to decorate the Room of Requirement with collection items you find during your magical adventures. Potterheads, like yourself, are finding fun, festive holiday-themed collection items like Jack-O-Lanterns. Another holiday-themed collectible item players are finding is the Christmas Tree Spellcraft which will be sure to spread Christmas cheer to Hogwarts. So then, how do you go about getting it? Here is everything we know about getting the Christmas Tree Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Find the Christmas Tree Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, the Christmas Tree Spellcraft and all loot in Hogwarts Legacy appear to be randomized. This comes from reports of fellow Potterheads like yourself who have been lucky enough to find it. Based on these reports, it is also likely that you can get these holiday items outside their respective season. For instance, you can get the Christmas Tree before hitting season 2. Therefore, the examples provided below are two of the many possible ways you can get the Christmas Tree Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy, but we will update this guide once we know more!

One player posted that they found the Christmas Tree Spellcraft in The Mine’s Eye location, which can be found Southeast of Keenbridge. The chest is found by lighting the fire and then pulling the handle to unlock a storage area. Once done, you will want to use the elevator to be taken to the level where the storage area is found. Inside, you will find a bunch of stacked trunks. The chest sits on top of a trunk to the left of the stairs. However, another player responded to this post saying they were given gear loot in the chest instead.

A second player reported finding the Christmas Tree Spellcraft in a chest in one of the Upper Hogsfield’s houses while completing the Brother’s Keeper quest given by Dorothy Sprottle. The chest is located in one of the houses not locked by one of the Alohomora locks.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023