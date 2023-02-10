Hot to Get the Jack-O-Lantern Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you wondering how to get the Jack-O-Lantern Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy after seeing it in the Room of Requirement decorations list? One of the best features of Hogwarts Legacy is the ability to decorate the Room of Requirement with collection items you find during your magical adventures. Potterheads, like yourself, are finding fun, festive holiday-themed collection items like Christmas Trees. Another holiday-themed collectible item players are finding is the Jack-O-Lantern Spellcraft which will add some very spooky mood lighting to the Room of Requirement. So then, how do you go about getting it? Here is everything we know about getting the Jack-O-Lantern Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Find the Jack-O-Lantern Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, the Jack-O-Lantern Spellcraft, along with all loot in Hogwarts Legacy, appears to be randomized. This comes from reports of fellow Potterheads like yourself who have been lucky enough to find it. Therefore, the below information is all we know about how to get the Jack-O-Lantern Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy, but we will update this guide once we know more!

The first player said they got it while helping a student find her uncle in a castle ruin. The quest the person is talking about is The Tale of Rowland Oakes quest, which you can start by talking to Adelaide Oakes in the Astronomy Wing of Hogwarts Castle. The castle ruins the person is talking about is the Bandit Camp Castle which can be found far west of Hogsmeade.

The second player said they got it after solving the first unicorn room of the clock tower. They said the castle was Halloween when they solved the puzzle, which may have influenced their reward. However, being in a specific season influencing your loot hasn’t been officially confirmed, and players report finding these decorations before the season hits. You cannot complete the clocktower puzzle until you get the Arresto Momento spell by completing Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2 quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023