How to Use the Money Glitch in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to get money fast in Hogwarts Legacy, and you do since broom upgrades and spellcrafts aren’t cheap, then you’ll want to know this Hogwarts Legacy money glitch. Skip the intro; let’s get right into it.

How to Make Money as Fast as Possible in Hogwarts Legacy

This Hogwarts Legacy money glitch is only a glitch in the sense that it works extremely well and is extremely fast. If you have an actual error or bug issue, please see yourself to one of our helpful guides.

Now, back to the money glitch. Early on in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll learn the Disillusionment charm. This charm will allow you to become somewhat invisible. To perform this Hogwarts Legacy money glitch, you’ll need the Disillusionment charm.

The second part of this trick is to find eye chests. Eye chests can be found all over Hogwarts castle as well as Hogsmeade. To easily earn 6,000 Galleons, all you have to do is visit Hogsmeade, cast Revelio like crazy to see eye chests through walls, cast the Disillusionment charm, and open the eye chests.

Eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy can only be opened once, so you won’t be able to redo this money glitch with the eye chests you’ve already opened. With that said, you can see how many eye chests are available if you hover over a landmark in Hogwarts Legacy.

Once you’ve scored thousands of Galleons, be sure to not spend any of it on gear. You’ll get plenty of gear as you explore Hogwarts Legacy. The best way to use your new pile of cash is to buy broom upgrades from Splintwitches or spellcrafts from Tomes and Scrolls.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023