Hogwarts Legacy: How to Open the Eye Chests

Many of the puzzles, except for a few exceptions like the moth puzzle, in Hogwarts Legacy aren’t explained. One of the puzzles you’ll constantly run into in the Hogwarts castle and open world is the eye chests. These are white chests that have one large eye on them. To unlock the eye chest in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to use a particular spell.

How to Open Eye Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

To open eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy, all you need to do is cast the Disillusionment charm. With the Disillusionment charm cast, you’ll be harder to detect which means the eye won’t see you and you’ll be able to open the chest and get the goodies inside.

This is a spell you will learn fairly early on in the game, around about 5 hours in. Hogwarts Legacy does a good job of pacing out its content over the course of the game, so the Disillusionment charm, much like beast riding, will be available as you progress naturally along the main storyline.

You don’t need Crucio or Avada Kedavra to open an eye chest because torturing or killing a sentient chest would only make it shut down and lock up much quicker. All you need to do is take the stealthy approach by casting the Disillusionment charm. When you get close to the chest, press the interact button and you’ll loot the chest.

The eye chests always contain 500 Galleons, which is great considering you’ll need to buy a lot of spellcrafts, gear, and broom upgrades. When it comes to gear, don’t forget that you can always equip the best gear you have and change your appearance so you look the way you want to.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023