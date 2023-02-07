How to Unlock Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are eager to go down the Dark Arts route in Hogwarts Legacy, one of the first spells you’ll want to acquire is Crucio. Crucio is an unforgivable curse that tortures its victims. Right next to Avada Kedavra, Crucio is the most cruel and dark curse out there. Here’s how to get it as a fifth year in Hogwarts Legacy!

Where to Get Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll be able to unlock Crucio around eight to ten hours into the game. To get it, you need to listen to the chat between Sebastian and his friend in the Great Hall.

After listening, speak to Sebastian. He will tell you that he and his friend disagree when it comes to the Dark Arts. Since Sebastian thinks that the power of the Dark Arts can be used for good, he will offer you a chance to learn a Dark Arts spell that he knows. You can refuse right here and now to remain a good witch or wizard, or you can continue down the path of darkness.

The quest that opens up after the chat is called In the Shadow of the Study. You’ll need to wait a bit for Sebastian to get back to you via owl, so complete other side quests and puzzles in the meantime. You can explore to unlock new outfits which you can then use to change your appearance.

Once the In the Shadow of the Study side quest opens up, you’ll need to meet Sebastian in front of the Slytherin common room. Follow Sebastian through this quest and you’ll walk away knowing Crucio.

Hopefully, you use your newfound Dark Arts magic for good instead of evil. Well, any use of the Dark Arts is evil, but you can justify it if you are just torturing poachers.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.