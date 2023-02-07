How to Transmog and Change Your Appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the features that you’ll want to know about as soon as possible in Hogwarts Legacy, besides when you get to fly on a broomstick, is how to change your appearance. There is a lot of gear in this game and you’ll be constantly swapping clothing for the gear that has the best stats. However, you don’t have to walk around school wearing those ridiculous dragon glasses. Here is how to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Transmog in Hogwarts Legacy

Transmog is a term used to describe the ability to change the appearance of a piece of gear. Luckily, Hogwarts Legacy does have transmog, meaning you can change the appearance of every single piece of your gear so you are always wearing what you want, when you want.

To change the appearance of your gear, simply open the gear menu and hover over the piece you want to change. At the bottom of the pop-up window, you’ll see a button input to change the appearance. Press that.

You’ll then be taken to an appearance section where you’ll be able to freely change how you look while also keeping the high-stat gear you want on. Also, you can take comfort in destroying or selling old gear because once they are acquired, that particular appearance is forever unlocked. It’s a win-win!

Much like many of the other choices in the game, your appearance won’t affect how anyone treats you in the game. You could be in a full suit of armor in Herbology class or in a Dark Arts death mask while talking to the Headmaster and the result of the conversations will always be the same.

Since Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG with multiple options like which house to pick, it is great to know that along with customizing your character, you can also always determine what they are wearing.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023