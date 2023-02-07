Hogwarts Legacy Like a Moth to a Flame Side Quest Guide: How to Find the Location in the Painting

The first side quest that you’ll get access to in Hogwarts Legacy is called Like a Moth to a Flame. Like many of the side quests to come, this side quest teaches you how to solve one of the core puzzles you’ll encounter in the game. To solve Like a Moth to a Flame in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Complete Like a Moth to a Flame in Hogwarts Legacy

As mentioned previously, before you can ride a broom but after you pick your house, you’ll first complete the Like a Moth to a Flame side quest. A student named Lenora will give you this quest in the Central Hall.

After talking with Lenora, you’ll know that the painting should have a portrait in it. If you look at the description of the quest, you’ll see that it suggests using Lumos by the frame. After using Lumos on the frame, it will reveal a location nearby.

If you head down the stairs on the other side of the painting and veer left, you’ll see the spot. Cast Revelio and you’ll see a moth on the wall. Use Lumos and the moth will fly with you. Guide the moth back to the frame.

When you are near the frame, extinguish Lumos and the moth will attach itself to the frame. After this happens, a Field Guide Page will appear which will be added to your collection and give you 80 XP. You can now go back to Lenora and either tell her how to solve the riddle or keep the mystery to yourself.

It doesn’t matter what option you tell Lenora. This is an RPG, so the choice to tell Lenora or keep it to yourself is entirely there to help craft the kind of character you are in this world.

Now that you have completed Like a Moth to a Flame, you now know how to complete any moth painting puzzles you come across. Good luck and happy hunting!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.