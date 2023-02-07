How to Fix Hogwarts Legacy Early Access Not Working on PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S

Fixing your early access to Hogwarts Legacy will take more than waving your hands around and saying “repairo.” If you are experiencing any technical difficulting getting into your early access to Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve come to the right place.

All Bug and Error Fixes for Hogwarts Legacy

Whether you are playing on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S, you are not free from the attack of bugs and errors. A pesky error you could be receiving could be stopping you from getting into Hogwarts Legacy and enjoying it.

The first fix you should try is to make sure you’ve fully downloaded Hogwarts Legacy. If the game isn’t fully downloaded, you could run into issues with accessing the full game.

Next, if you try to launch Hogwarts Legacy and it crashes before you can play it, try restarting your platform. After the download is complete, you can shut down and power on your device to clear away any extra things that could stop you from starting Hogwarts Legacy.

If that doesn’t work, you can try deleting the game and redownloading it. This is always a pain, but sometimes it is the only way forward.

If you have done all of these things, you should be able to get into Hogwarts Legacy and start solving puzzles like the animal door puzzle.

There might be other issues you are experiencing like the blue character bug or the unable to connect to WB Games error. If you are experiencing any of those problems, consult our guides to help you through them.

If you’ve gotten into Hogwarts Legacy and are experiencing any other bugs, you may need to wait for Avalanche Software to fix them, unfortunately. For now, you can see where every common room is located in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023