Hogwarts Legacy: How to Open the Animal Puzzle Doors

In Hogwarts Legacy, you will be able to find a wide array of Animal Puzzle Doors while exploring, many of which will give you access to treasures and new explorable areas. But how can you unlock the doors? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s an overview int how to open all the Animal Puzzle Doors in Hogwarts Legacy, as well as where to find the Arithmancy Study Guide needed to do it.

How to Open the Animal Puzzle Doors in Hogwarts Lecagy

Easy to spot thanks to their design and the chalkboard at their center, you will be able to solve the puzzle behind each door and thus open them by shifting the symbols on both sides in a way in which their values will, when added on the one showcased on the extremities of the board, read the value at the center. Overall, the puzzle on the upper side of the door can be solved by shifting the symbol to the left, while the lower one can be solved by shifting the symbol to the right.

Where to Find the Arithmancy Study Guide and Solve The Library Annex Door in Hogwarts Legacy

As we mentioned above, you can find The Library Annex’s puzzle door by heading to one of the top floors of the area. More specifically, you will be able to find the door on the second-highest floor in the area, which can be reached by heading to the circular staircase right of The Viaduct Entrance. With that said, once you reach the area and before you start, don’t forget to grab the Arithmancy Study Guide Page located in front of the door, as the item will feature the values of all animal portraits needed to solve all the puzzles.

Once there, you will be able to unlock the Animal Door Puzzle on The Library Annex by shifting the symbol to the left (The door’s right) to Owl (0) and the symbol to the right to the Hydra (3). Once you do that, interact with the door to unlock a few rewards and access the Arithmancy Classroom, where you will then be met with two more doors.

How to Solve the Animal Door Puzzles in The Arithmancy Classroom

You can open the door by the right of the entrance by shifting the symbols to Lizard (Left) and Unicorn (Right), as you can check out in the first image below. The one on the right, however, can be unlocked by shifting the symbols to Owl (Left) + Crab (Right).

Hogwarts Legacy is available right now on early access and is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

