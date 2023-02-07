As you dive into Hogwarts Legacy and make progress toward when you can finally ride a broom, one thing that you’ll immediately want more of is gear storage space. You’ll end up collecting many pieces of gear, from glasses to cloaks, and your beginning gear storage is limited. Destroying gear or constantly returning to shops to sell it can get annoying, so here is how to increase your gear storage in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to Increase Gear Storage Size

The only way to increase your gear storage size in Hogwarts Legacy is to complete Merlin Trials. Merlin Trials can only be completed once you’ve figured out what they are through a quest.

Around six hours into the game, you’ll get a quest that is in the first hamlet south of Hogwarts castle. This quest requires you to defend a woman named Nora from Ashwinders. After that is completed, you’ll learn how to complete your first Merlin Trial. You won’t need to know Avada Kedavra to complete any Merlin Trials, but it’s a handy spell to know.

Like many of the other quests and challenges in Hogwarts Legacy, the Merlin Trials challenge has benchmarks that, when crossed, each allow you to increase your storage space a little more. Make sure to collect the Merlin Trial card in your field guide after you’ve met a benchmark to actually gain the extra storage space. Merely completing the trials isn’t enough.

The extra gear storage that you earn will automatically be added which is much needed. To continue to expand your gear storage space, continue to complete Merlin Trials in the open world. Each challenge is a bit different but usually revolves around a single spell. Good luck with them all and return to us if you need help with any of the more challenging ones.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.