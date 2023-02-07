Where is Every Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy?

Early on in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to select a house. Each house has its own common room that is uniquely stylized to fit the overall vibe of the house. You won’t ever be able to change your house decision, but you may want to know where the other common rooms are. Here is where each common room is in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Common Room Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Though you will be able to access your own common room whenever you want, the other common rooms in Hogwarts Legacy aren’t visible or accessible to the students that don’t belong. In other words, you won’t see the same entrances to specific houses that aren’t yours.

The Ravenclaw Common Room Location

That being said, arguably the easiest common room to find is Ravenclaw’s since it is an entire tower. To find the entrance to the Ravenclaw common room, you’ll need to climb the Grand Staircase and head west. You’ll see a blue corridor that has a staircase at the end of it. Climb that and you’ll find the Ravenclaw common room entrance.

The Hufflepuff Common Room Location

The Hufflepuff common room may be even easier to find since it is located right next to the Grand Staircase Floo Flames. To find the Hufflepuff common room entrance, go down the staircase left of the Hufflepuff Vase. Here, you’ll find the kitchens where the house elves work. The entrance to the Hufflepuff common room is in the back corner and is revealed from a giant barrel, but only if you’re Hufflepuff.

The Slytherin Common Room Location

The Slytherin common room is tricky to find, especially since there is no door. Start your search at the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flames and continue down toward the basement. You’ll see an open area, which is exactly where the Slytherin common room is, but it is only revealed if you are a Slytherin.

The Gryffindor Common Room Location

The Gryffindor common room is hard to find but is easily the most iconic thanks to the movies and books. This common room is located near the east side of the South Wing of the castle. Climb the stairs and you’ll see the Fat Lady portrait which is the entrance to the common room.

Unfortunately, you can’t sneak into any other house’s common room. You will only be able to enter the common room of the Hogwarts house you chose.

The best way to get a look at what every common room looks like in Hogwarts Legacy is to watch the showcases and walkthroughs on YouTube. Knowing what the common room looks like may weigh in on your decision of what house to select.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.