How to Fix the Blue Character Bug in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy players have been making their way into the Wizarding World and it is of no surprise that these people may encounter various bugs and glitches during their playthrough of the title, one of these is a blue character glitch. Whether they were busy working out what the best house is in Hogwarts Legacy when it happened or simply exploring the world, it isn’t the best for anyone who runs into this issue. This article will take you over everything you need to know about how to fix the Hogwarts Legacy blue character glitch.

Fixing the Hogwarts Legacy Blue Character Bug

In order to fix this pesky glitch, you can do so by navigating to the accessibility options for the game by pausing the game and making your way to the settings. When you are in the accessibility section, you will need to find the ‘High Contrast Gameplay’ and turn that setting off. This should remove the blue from the characters in the game world.

You shouldn’t have to change anything about the ‘High Contrast Text’ setting as it is likely just connected to the overall gameplay High Contrast setting. It should be noted that since the ‘High Contrast Gameplay’ is an accessibility option, you may want to leave this on if you were genuinely needing it but if you are not needing that setting, you can turn it off for getting rid of the blue character visuals.

What is the Hogwarts Legacy Blue Character Glitch?

The glitch itself is likely caused by the High Contrast Gameplay accessibility option somehow switching itself to be on during gameplay somehow. This is a bug that the developers will no doubt be working on a quick fix for soon when they determine the root cause. Nonetheless, it isn’t necessarily a glitch per se for the overall functionality but it certainly is if the setting is turning itself on by itself.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023