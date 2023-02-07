The Bell Tower puzzle is one that you can solve at any time in Hogwarts Legacy, but it is tied to a quest. Because of that, you might be expecting something right when you finish it, but you’ll receive your reward when you complete the All’s Well That Ends Bell quest. To help you along, here is how to solve the Bell Tower puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: All’s Well That Ends Bell Side Quest Guide

There are plenty of difficult puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy, including the animal door puzzle, but one that you may stumble upon while exploring the castle is the Bell Tower puzzle.

Before you can even think about solving this puzzle, you’ll need to have unlocked the spell Wingardium Leviosa. Once you have that spell, come back and you’ll be able to solve this puzzle easily.

If you already have Wingardium Leviosa, start at the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flames. Take the stairs on the left and keep going up. Once you’ve reached the Choir Room with the singing frogs on the podium, take the stairs at the back left side of the room.

Keep climbing until you see a bell with an owl on it. Use Wingardium Leviosa to carry it up the stairs. Be careful not to drop it as it may fall a long way down. To make things easier, cast Accio first so that the bell is as close to you as possible. Accio will automatically turn into Wingardium Leviosa if you have that spell unlocked and you hold Accio for long enough.

With the first bell in your control, place it in its proper spot with the rest of the bells. Once you attach the first owl bell, continue up the stairs and you’ll see the second owl bell. Just like the first, use Leviosa to attach it to the Bell Tower.

With that done, you’ll have solved the Bell Tower puzzle. As mentioned earlier, if you have the All’s Well That Ends Bell side quest, you can go talk to Evangeline to complete it and get your spellcraft. Now, you can focus on how to increase your gear storage.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023