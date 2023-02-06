Hogwarts Legacy Doesn’t Have Good News for People With Arachnophobia

If you identify with having Arachnophobia and are looking forward to playing Hogwarts Legacy, there is some bad news that you need to hear. If you have read the books or seen the movies, you might have already seen this coming.

Unfortunately for those with Arachnophobia, Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of spiders. And the spiders in Hogwarts Legacy aren’t avoidable. Staying far away from the Forbidden Forest won’t stop you from encountering many spiders in Hogwarts Legacy.

Spiders are a common enemy you’ll encounter over and over again in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll encounter them in the main story as you explore dungeons, on your way to main quests (unless, of course, you fly over the locations with spiders), and in open world settings. There are many different times of spiders, some that are big and scary and some that are small and hairy.

Though the early impressions of Hogwarts Legacy are positive, a definite problem with that game is that there is no accessibility option for those that have Arachnophobia. For now, the best option is to pass the controller to someone who can deal with spiders to get you through those parts.

There has been no announcement from Avalanche Software about future updates to accommodate those with Arachnophobia. While we wait for an official accessibility option, perhaps the only other option we have is to wait for the modding community to change the spiders into something else entirely.

If you have Arachnophobia but find immense joy in killing spiders, you’ll very much enjoy Hogwarts Legacy. You can also eliminate spiders quickly and effectively by learning Avada Kedavra. Hopefully, you aren’t scared away from enjoying Hogwarts Legacy if you have Arachnophobia, but at least now you are armed with the information you need.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023