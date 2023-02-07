If you’re experiencing issues when attempting to link Hogwarts Legacy with your Warnes Bros account, you are not alone. With a big release like this, servers tend to be overcrowded, resulting in several bugs or issues. Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that you can try to get your account linking working. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to fix the Hogwarts Legacy unable to connect to WB Games error.

How to Fix Hogwarts Legacy Unable to Connect to WB Games Error

Given that you can receive in-game rewards such as the Beaked Skull Mask and exclusive Fan-Attic Robes by linking your account, this problem can be frustrating. While the Warner Bros team is aware of this issue and actively working to fix it, you can try the fixes below in the meantime.

1. Restart Your Game and Device

The first thing you should try is restarting the game. This can help resolve any temporary issues preventing you from connecting to the WB Games server. If restarting the game doesn’t work, you can try restarting your device, as this ensures that no background processes are causing the issue.

2. Skip SIgn-In

Alternatively, you can skip the sign-in option at the start of the game to have your rewards collected at a later stage. This can be done in the WB Games Account option in the settings. You can play the game normally, and try to connect to WB Games again during odd hours when the servers aren’t too crowded.

3. Check Your Internet Connection

The next thing you should do is check your internet connection. Make sure that you are connected to a stable and secure connection. If you’re using a wireless connection, ensure it is within your device’s range. If you still have trouble connecting to WB Games servers, try changing your DNS settings. You can do this by going to your network settings and manually changing your DNS server.

4. Contact WB Games Support

If you’ve tried all of the above steps and still have trouble connecting to the WB Games server, then you should contact WB Games Support. They will be able to provide you with additional information and help you resolve the issue.

You can take these steps to fix the Hogwarts Legacy Unable to Connect to WB Games Error. If you followed these steps and you’re still having trouble connecting to the WB Games server, you should contact WB Games Support or wait for the servers to clear up.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023