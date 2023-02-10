How To Unlock Accio in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy lets players explore the halls of Hogwarts and attend classes as their very own custom witch or wizard for the very first time. It’s an exciting experience for fans of the Wizarding World, and part of the fun is learning all of the spells from the Harry Potter books and movies. Accio is one such spell. This summoning charm allows the user to pull distant objects toward them. It sounds simple on paper, but it’s an incredibly helpful tool that is necessary to complete many of the side quests you’ll find throughout Hogwarts and the surrounding areas. Here’s how to learn Accio for yourself.

How to Learn and Cast the Accio Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Accio is learned very early in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s unlocked by attending Charms class, which is one of the first lectures you can attend after arriving at Hogwarts in the game’s opening quest. There, Professor Ronen will have you compete in a game at the outdoor Summoner’s Court that requires the use of Accio. After completing this class, you’ll be able to use Accio any time you want. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose the game in class, so don’t worry about that too much.

Accio is not only used to snag flying Field Guide pages or collect necessary items for side quests but also to pull enemies toward you in combat. It can be used to break certain enemy shields as well. When paired with a spell like Levioso, you can keep an enemy trapped in the air for quite some time. Accio is a deceptively simple spell, so be sure to experiment with it to discover effective spell combinations.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023