Hogwarts Legacy: Why Is It Levioso and Not Leviosa? All Differences Explained

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Levioso is one of the first Spells you learn in Hogwarts Legacy and is taught as soon as you enter your class for Defense Against the Dark Arts. But if we recall the words of a certain Muggle-born witch in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, “It’s Levi-o-sa, not Levi-o-saah!” So, why is it Levioso and not Leviosa in Hogwarts Legacy? Is Wingardium Leviosa actually in the game?

Is Levioso Different from Wingardium Leviosa in Hogwarts Legacy?

Don’t worry; Professor Hecat hasn’t pulled a Ron Weasley. Levioso and Wingardium Leviosa are different Spells. Levioso is a Charm that levitates a target in a single place, while Wingardium Leviosa allows a witch or wizard to control the object of their spell’s focus.

Hogwarts Legacy marks the first physical appearance of Levioso; it isn’t mentioned at all in the movies or novels. It was, however, briefly mentioned under the “Cast-A-Spell” section on the Harry Potter website before its relaunch as Pottermore and eventually Wizarding World.

Casting Levioso is essential in the early game when dueling, as it allows you to levitate your opponent, leaving them defenseless and open to a burst of offensive Spells. When an enemy has a yellow shield around them, quickly cast Levioso to break it.

Can you Learn Wingardium Leviosa in Hogwarts Legacy?

Wingardium Leviosa is learnable in Hogwarts Legacy, though it serves a slightly different purpose than Levioso. Casting Wingardium Leviosa will allow you to lift and move inanimate objects as you please, but it cannot be used in combat or on humans at all.

You can find out how to unlock Wingardium Leviosa with our guide, which includes the location of the necessary Side Quest and how to obtain the ingredients needed to complete it.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023